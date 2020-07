Moved by farmer's plight, Sonu Sood sends him tractor Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 02:06s - Published 6 minutes ago Moved by farmer's plight, Sonu Sood sends him tractor In another heartwarming gesture, actor Sonu Sood on Sunday provided a tractor to a farmer in Andhra Pradesh within hours after he learnt that the farmer was using his daughters for ploughing as he couldn't afford to rent bulls. 0

