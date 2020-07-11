Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Snake catcher grabs cobra with bare hands even after it tries to bite him in southern India
Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 08:39s - Published
Snake catcher grabs cobra with bare hands even after it tries to bite him in southern India

Snake catcher grabs cobra with bare hands even after it tries to bite him in southern India

This is the moment a snake catcher in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu removed a massive cobra from a residential house.

Footage filmed on July 24 in Cuddalore shows Selvam, the snake handler carefully picking up the dangerous reptile with his bare hands and then coaxing it into a plastic bottle.

Swathy Reddy, the filmer, told Newsflare: "It was three feet long and initially immobile as it swallowed a big rat.

"Afraid or angry snake bit the handler but luckily as he was wearing shoes, so the poison didn't penetrate to his body." The highly venomous snake was later released deep in a nearby woodland area.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Snake wrangler calmly catches king cobra with one hand [Video]

Snake wrangler calmly catches king cobra with one hand

A snake wrangler impressed locals when he calmly caught a king cobra with his bare hands. Wutthichai Permsuk - also wearing a head-camera in the video - was called to the home in Trang, southern..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:39Published
Snake catcher removes 15-foot king cobra from residential area [Video]

Snake catcher removes 15-foot king cobra from residential area

This is the moment a snake catcher in the India state of Tamil Nadu removed a massive king cobra from a residential area.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:53Published
Snake catcher rescues 25 baby cobras from inside family home [Video]

Snake catcher rescues 25 baby cobras from inside family home

A snake catcher was called recently to a home in northeastern India where he discovered a nest containing 25 baby cobras.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 06:03Published