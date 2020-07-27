Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Graduate Spotlight, July 27, 2020 - News 12 This Morning
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Graduate Spotlight, July 27, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

Graduate Spotlight, July 27, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Kris Layfield - Marion County High School, India Goldston - Tyner Academy, Anna Isabella Valle - Lafayette High School, Gabriel Davis - Notre Dame High School, J’darius Cameron - Middle Tennessee State University.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Kris Layfield - Marion County High School, India Goldston - Tyner Academy, Anna Isabella Valle - Lafayette High School, Gabriel Davis - Notre Dame High School, J’darius Cameron - Middle Tennessee State University.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

bfalbjoslin

Briana Joslin-Guzman RT @CSocialWorkEd: This month's program spotlight is on @WeAreTouro! Its Graduate School of Social Work secured a 5-year, $3.25 million gra… 4 days ago

CSocialWorkEd

CSWE This month's program spotlight is on @WeAreTouro! Its Graduate School of Social Work secured a 5-year, $3.25 millio… https://t.co/okAxvSL8KF 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

community rallies for teen murdered day after he graduated high school [Video]

community rallies for teen murdered day after he graduated high school

Eighteen-year-old Paycin Kritlow was shot and killed in the wee hours of the morning on Sunday, July 19. He had just graduated from South Dearborn High School the day before.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:15Published
Graduate Spotlight, July 20, 2020 - Prime News [Video]

Graduate Spotlight, July 20, 2020 - Prime News

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Erin Ealy - East Ridge High School, Cooper Cavanagh - Walker Valley High School,..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Graduate Spotlight, July 20, 2020 - News 12 This Morning [Video]

Graduate Spotlight, July 20, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Connor Mosburg - Walker Valley High School, Madison Taylor - Rhea County High..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished