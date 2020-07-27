Graduate Spotlight, July 27, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Kris Layfield - Marion County High School, India Goldston - Tyner Academy, Anna Isabella Valle - Lafayette High School, Gabriel Davis - Notre Dame High School, J’darius Cameron - Middle Tennessee State University.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.