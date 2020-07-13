Graduate Spotlight, July 13, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Myana Armour - East Ridge High School, Will Gore - Ooltewah High School, Tray-Vaughn Benford - Red Bank High School, Abby Woodard - Lafayette High School, Gavin Newton - Rhea County High School.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.