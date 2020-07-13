Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Graduate Spotlight, July 13, 2020 - News 12 This Morning
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Graduate Spotlight, July 13, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

Graduate Spotlight, July 13, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Myana Armour - East Ridge High School, Will Gore - Ooltewah High School, Tray-Vaughn Benford - Red Bank High School, Abby Woodard - Lafayette High School, Gavin Newton - Rhea County High School.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Myana Armour - East Ridge High School, Will Gore - Ooltewah High School, Tray-Vaughn Benford - Red Bank High School, Abby Woodard - Lafayette High School, Gavin Newton - Rhea County High School.

To view our yearbook of the class of 2020, visit wdef.com slash graduate.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Graduate Spotlight, June 29, 2020 - Prime News [Video]

Graduate Spotlight, June 29, 2020 - Prime News

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Jacob Wright - Central High School, Alyxandria Howell - Soddy Daisy High School,..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Graduate Spotlight, June 29, 2020 - News 12 This Morning [Video]

Graduate Spotlight, June 29, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Lexie Poulson - Central High School, Wes Lowe - STEM School Chattanooga, Rayanna..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Graduate Spotlight, June 30, 2020 - News 12 This Morning [Video]

Graduate Spotlight, June 30, 2020 - News 12 This Morning

With commencements canceled due to covid-19, we and our friends at Food City are highlighting 2020's graduating class... Jeremiah Wolff - Coahulla Creek High School, Caniya Broadnax - Central High..

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished