Browns place Dontrell Hilliard, Jovante Moffatt on reserve/COVID-19 list Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 00:40s - Published 4 minutes ago Browns place Dontrell Hilliard, Jovante Moffatt on reserve/COVID-19 list The Cleveland Browns placed two players on a new reserve list for players who have tested positive for or have had contact with someone with COVID-19. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE NUMBER OF DEATHS ANDHOSPITALIZATIONS ALSO BELOWAVERAGE.TWO BROWNS PLAYERS HAVE BEENPLACED ON THERESERVES/COVID-19LIST.THE LIST WAS CREATED FOR PLAYERSWHO TESTED POSITIVE OR COME INCONTACT WITH AN INFECTED PERSON.IT'S UNCLEAR WHICH CATEGORY THETWO PLAYERS FALLINTO.TEAMS CAN NOT RELEASE A PLAYER'SMEDICAL INFORMATI UNLESS THEPLAYER GIVES THEM PERMISSION.FRIDAY THE NFL PLAYERSASSOCIATION APPROVED A PLAN FORRULES FOR THE SEASON.VETERAN PLAYERS SCHEDULED TOREPORT TO TRAINING CAMP O