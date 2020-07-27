|
|
|
|
MP Board 12th Result 2020: अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों को पुन: परीक
|
MP Board 12th Result 2020: अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों को पुन: परीक
MP Board 12th Result 2020: अनुत्तीर्ण विद्यार्थियों को पुन: परीक्षा देने का अवसर दिया जाएगा
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The MP Board 12th class exam results will be declared on the official websites of the board -...
DNA - Published
Also reported by •Mid-Day •Indian Express
|
The most awaited result of MP Board class 12 exams will be announced shortly by Madhya Pradesh Board...
IndiaTimes - Published
Also reported by •DNA •Indian Express
|
The class 10 and class 12 Board exams were scheduled to take place in March, however, due to the...
DNA - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Stunning footage of humpback whale just yards from boat
A fisherman captured this stunning footage of a humpback WHALE breaching just yards from his boat. Skipper Chris 'Cece' Clarke, 24, was out fishing for whelk on board the Penglas and had been at sea..
Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:30Published
|
Guy Does Backflip While Standing on Surfboard
This guy stood on a surfboard floating in the water. He performed a backflip while standing on it. He could not make a perfect landing due to the wobbling board but managed to avoid falling into the..
Credit: Jukin Media Duration: 00:05Published
|