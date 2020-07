New COVID-19 relief bill expected today Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:42s - Published 2 minutes ago New COVID-19 relief bill expected today Today Republicans are expected to announce the details of a new coronavirus relief bill. It is expected to extend unemployment benefits and include another round of stimulus check. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend DETAILS OF A NEW CORONAVIRUSRELIEF BILL.IT IS EXPECTED TO EXTENDUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS ANDINCLUDE ANOTHER ROUND OFSTIMULUS CHECKS.BUT NOT EVERYONE IS ON BOARD---KARINA MITCHELL HAS THE LATESTFROM CAPITOL HILL.THIS MORNING..CONGRESS POISED TO TAKE ACTIONAS MILLIONS OF AMERICANS ARE ONTHE VERGE OF LOSING THAT600-DOLLAR A WEEK FEDERALUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFIT.REPUBLICANS PROPOSING A PAREDBACK PACKAGE - WITH LAID-OFFWORKERS GETTING UP TO 70PERCENT OF THEIR FORMER WAGES,KUDLOW SOT: "IT WON'T STOP THEASSISTANCE.IT IS GOING TO CAP THEASSISTANCE AT A LEVEL THAT ISCONSISTENT WITH PEOPLE GOINGBACK TO WORK." HOUSE SPEAKERNANCY PELOSI ADMONISHING THEGOP, CALLING THEM OUT OF TOUCHAND BLAMING THEM FOR THEONGOING CRISIS.PELOSI SOT: "THAT DELAY ISCAUSING SUFFERING FOR AMERICA'SFAMILY.WE HAVE BEEN READY FOR TWOMONTHS AND TEN DAYS" THAT ASSEVERAL STATES REPORT OUT OFCONTROL CORONAVIRUS NUMBERS.CALIFORNIA NOW THE WORST HIT INTHE SECOND MOST INFECTED STATE- AND RECORDING AN ALARMINGSPIKE IN INFECTIONS AMONGCHILDREN.BUT WHILE HOSPITALIZATIONSSURGE IN THE STATE, OFFICIALSLOOKING FOR A WAY TO EXTEND ALIFELINE TO BARS ANDDR.ASHISH SOT: "IF THEY OPEN UPBARS NOW THEY CAN BASICALLY SAYGOODBYE TO SCHOOLS FOR ALL OFTHE FALL." 15 STATES REPORTINGPROBLEMS WITH TESTING - SOMEWAITING UP TO 19 DAYS FORRESULTS.MEANWHILE TODAY KENTUCKYBRACING FOR NEW RESTRICTIONS ASAT LEAST 30 KIDS UNDER THE AGEOF 5 HAVE DIED FROM THE VIRUS.AND INDIANA BEGINNING ASTATEWIDE MASK MANDATE.KM ABC NEWS NEW YORK.TWO DOZEN SUSPECTED IMPAIREDDRIVERS ARE OFF THE STREETS







You Might Like



Tweets about this Jose Loera RT @JulieNBCNews: Meadows and Mnuchin are on the Hill for day two of staff meetings ahead of an expected COVID relief bill release tomorrow… 17 hours ago Julie Tsirkin Meadows and Mnuchin are on the Hill for day two of staff meetings ahead of an expected COVID relief bill release to… https://t.co/ErwYa4f3cw 18 hours ago South Dakota GOP RT @RepDustyJohnson: Here's what is expected in the next COVID-19 relief bill: ☑️ Additional stimulus check for Americans ☑️ Funding for s… 19 hours ago Marilyn McDole RT @WGRZ_SteveBrown: More bad news for state and local governments in the latest COVID relief bill. "The package is not expected to provid… 1 day ago Small Business Expo GOP lawmakers are expected to release a new coronavirus relief bill as early as next week. Aid for individuals incl… https://t.co/hDnf3j1Krp 2 days ago SOCIALMEDIANEWSWORLDTRENDS RT @politico: Mark Meadows is expected on Capitol Hill today for a meeting with Senate Republican leaders as they try to craft a Covid reli… 2 days ago Sue RT @playbookplus: MARK MEADOWS is expected on Capitol Hill today for a meeting with Senate Republican leaders as they try to craft a Covid… 2 days ago