Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence Council of Europe convention against gender violence signed in Istanbul, Turkey

Poland To Exit Treaty Designed To End Domestic Violence And Discrimination Against Women [Video]

Poland To Exit Treaty Designed To End Domestic Violence And Discrimination Against Women

Poland is to begin the process of withdrawing from a European treaty aimed at combating violence against women. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro announced Saturday that Poland will exit the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention on Monday. According to CNN, the Istanbul Convention aims to protect women against violence and to help bring about the end of discrimination against them. Poland is facing harsh criticism for the move.

Poland to withdraw from European treaty aimed at preventing violence towards women [Video]

Poland to withdraw from European treaty aimed at preventing violence towards women

The Polish government says it will withdraw from the Istanbul Convention - a European treaty aimed at preventing violence against womenView on euronews

Istanbul Convention: Poland to leave European treaty on violence against women

 Thousands of women have protested against the withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention.
BBC News

Poland Poland Country in Central Europe


Poland divided over plan to exit Istanbul Convention on domestic violence

Poles are bitterly divided over steps being taken by the right-wing government to leave the Istanbul...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


