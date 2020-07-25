Istanbul Convention: Poland's plan to quit domestic violence treaty causes concern

Poland To Exit Treaty Designed To End Domestic Violence And Discrimination Against Women



Poland is to begin the process of withdrawing from a European treaty aimed at combating violence against women. Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro announced Saturday that Poland will exit the Council of Europe's Istanbul Convention on Monday. According to CNN, the Istanbul Convention aims to protect women against violence and to help bring about the end of discrimination against them. Poland is facing harsh criticism for the move.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37 Published on January 1, 1970