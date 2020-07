John Lewis to lie in state Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:05s - Published 14 seconds ago John Lewis to lie in state Today Congressman John Lewis will lie in state in the US capitol. He died last week at the age of 80. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE U-S CAPITOL.HE DIED LAST WEEK AT THE AGE OF80.ABC'S ALEX PRESHA HAS MORE ONHOW PEOPLE ACROSS THE COUNTRYARE HONORING HIS LEGACY.OVERNIGHT, A FINAL GOODBYE FORJOHN LEWIS IN HIS HOME STATEOF ALABAMA.NATS - A CHANGE IS GONNA COMESEVERAL STREETS WHILE HIS BODYIS TRANSPORTED TO THE CAPITOLTO LIE IN STATE.NATS - "HE WAS A SERVANT WHOWANTED TO DO GOOD AT ALL TIMES,AND WANTED EVERYBODY ELSE TO DOGOOD." IN MONTGOMERY, ALABAMASUNDAY NIGHT..A SERVICE CELEBRATING THE "BOYSOT - DR.BERNICE KING // DAUGHTER OFMARTIN LUTHER KING JR."AFTER MY FATHER'SASSASSINATION, HE WAS ONE OF AFEW WHO CONTINUED TO REMAINCOMMITTED TO NON-VIOLENCE AS APHILOSOPHY, A METHODOLOGY AND AWAY OF LIFE." EARLIER SUNDAY,LEWIS' FLAG-DRAPED CASKET,CARRIED BY A HORSE-DRAWNCAISSON, ACROSS THE EDMUNDPETTUS BRIDGE, IN SELMA.RED ROSE PEDALS..LINING THE STREET WHERE LEWISBLED FOR THE RIGHT TO VOTE ONSUNDAY, MARCH 7TH, 19-65 - WHENSTATE TROOPERS ATTACKED HIM ANDOTHER CIVIL- RIGHTSDEMONSTRATORS AS THEY CROSSEDTHAT BRIDGE.SOT - NO MATTE "HE'S LABORED,HE'S DONE HIS WORK, HE'S DONEHIS JOB, LIKE SO MANY OTHERS.NOW IT'S TIME FOR US TO DOOURS." LEWIS RETURNED TO THEBRIDGE YEAR AFTER YEAR,BRINGING BI-PARTISANDELEGATIONS WITH HIM MOSTNOTABLY - MARKING THE 50THANNIVERSARY OF BLOODY SUNDAY IN2015 - WALKING ACROSS THATBRIDGE WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA,WHO CREDITED LEWIS WITH HELPINGTO MAKE HIS PRESIDENCYPOSSIBLE.BACK IN MONTGOMERY LAST NIGHT..DOCTOR BERNICE KING WITH THISMESSAGE: SOT - DR."VOTE TOGETHER, BUT DON'TFORGET TO PRAY TOGETHER, OR YOUWILL GET WEARY.REST IN PEACE AND REST INPOWER, UNCLE JOHN." ALEXPRESHA, ABC NEWS, NEW YORKWE WILL BE AIRING JOHN LEWIS'MEMORIAL LIVE RIGHT HERE ONKTNV.IT STARTS AT 10:30 A.M.THE PANDEMIC HAS MADE ITDIFFICULT FOR A LOT OF FAMILIES