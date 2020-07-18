|
|
|
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 45,837
|
Coronavirus in numbers: UK confirmed deaths at 45,837
45,837 have died after testing positive for Covid-19 in the UK, according tothe latest figures.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa was poised on Saturday to join the top five countries most...
Seattle Times - Published
|
Here is a list of State Helpline numbers. You can track coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates...
Hindu - Published
|
Brazil and Mexico, along with other countries in the region, have seen sharp rises in both cases and...
BBC News - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
COVID-19 in Nevada | July 27
In the last week Nevada has seen more than 5 thousand new coronavirus cases reported. This brings out statewide total to more than 42,000 cases since the start of the pandemic.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:17Published
|
|