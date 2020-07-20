Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Johnson visits Scotland after year in office
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:46s - Published
Johnson visits Scotland after year in office

Johnson visits Scotland after year in office

Boris Johnson says the virus outbreak has demonstrated the 'merits' of the union between England and Scotland are 'very strong'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born

The Guardian view on Irish politics: an enviable beauty is born In the archipelago of offshore European islands we inhabit, a new nation is growing in importance....
WorldNews - Published

SNP blast Boris Johnson for wasting taxpayers’ cash on 'zombie' Scotland Office

SNP blast Boris Johnson for wasting taxpayers’ cash on 'zombie' Scotland Office Latest figures show almost £11m a year being spent on what the SNP say is an Edinburgh-based...
Daily Record - Published


Tweets about this

Kilsally

Kilsally (Alan Day) Scotland news: SNP supporters savaged for boycotting Baxters after @BorisJohnson visits | UK | News |… https://t.co/zdQwd403JV 1 day ago

StarterPat

12Pat RT @BremainInSpain: Johnson visits a town named after him in #Orkney today .. it’s a real place 😊 #Johnson #Scotland https://t.co/Mlma6gMX… 3 days ago

genadamedia

genadamedia Video: Johnson visits Scotland after year in office https://t.co/ly6abZeJae 3 days ago

lynhaven1953

lonewolf RT @McBOTtheIndyman: Thousands more people support INDY after the recruiting sergeant Mr Johnson visits Orkney @Scotland_future @Conservati… 3 days ago

RogerTh71142375

Roger That Nicola Sturgeon & Boris Johnson clash as PM arrives in Scotland. The white haired pigeon, Boris, visits hardcore… https://t.co/bI8h0tHpB7 3 days ago

McBOTtheIndyman

Mac4Indy Thousands more people support INDY after the recruiting sergeant Mr Johnson visits Orkney @Scotland_future @Conservatives 4 days ago

web4ugroup

Web4ugroup Johnson visits Scotland after year in office https://t.co/tJkv1ma4Ws 4 days ago

TomasDuncan65

Thomas Duncan RT @SkyNews: "We had a referendum on breaking up the union only six years ago - that is not a generation by any computation." Prime Minist… 4 days ago