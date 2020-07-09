Global  
 

WEB EXTRA: St. Bernard Rescued From Mountain In England
WEB EXTRA: St. Bernard Rescued From Mountain In England

WEB EXTRA: St. Bernard Rescued From Mountain In England

Daisy the St.

Bernard was rescued from the highest mountain in England after she couldn’t finish a hike.

Rescuer to rescued: Stricken St Bernard ferried from mountain

A sixteen-member team took turns to carry the 55kg-dog Daisy from England's highest peak to safety.
'Massive' St. Bernard rescued from England's highest mountain

Even rescue dogs sometimes need a rescue of their own.
Daisy the St Bernard dog turns the tables as she's rescued from a mountain

Daisy the St Bernard dog turns the tables as she's rescued from a mountain

A St Bernard dog in England decided it was payback time and called in a rescue team to get her off the mountain

Dog rescued from England's highest mountain

Dog rescued from England’s highest mountain

Daisy collapsed while walking down Scafell Pike, and had to be carried down the mountain over five hours on a stretcher.

WEB EXTRA: Police Officer Saves Dog From House Fire

WEB EXTRA: Police Officer Saves Dog From House Fire

An officer from the Village of Caledonia Police Department in Wisconsin rescued a dog from a house fire July 6. The police department said "Deezel" the 12-year-old Vizsla was "unbothered by all..

