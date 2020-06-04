Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick Take a Knee in New Photo The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant." Dre's history with the word goes back to a 2017 HBO documentary about his life called 'The Defiant Ones.'

Kaepernick has business ties with the N.W.A.

Co-founder, inking a deal with Beats by Dre in 2013.

According to 'Variety,' the photo shows Dre confirming solidarity with Kaepernick in his fight against social injustice and racial inequality.

The quarterback began kneeling during the National Anthem in the 2016 season and has not played since then.

Multiple other pro sports have followed Kaepernick's lead with MLB teams recently kneeling on opening day.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also expressed regret on how the league initially handled protests by players.