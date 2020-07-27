Contactless Delivery Goes to the Squirrel

Occurred on July 17, 2020 / Montclair, New Jersey, USA Info from Licensor: "I am a mom who has been quarantined for months and just wanted to get a break from cooking.

So, I ordered pizza through Grubhub.

They delivered my food and left it on my porch due to the pandemic.

I left it there for a few minutes and then went out grab the pizza.

I saw a squirrel sitting with two slices our our pizza!

He ran off and I picked up the pizza and saw a huge hole in the box.

I yelled out to my husband, “The squirrel stole our pizza!” My husband looked at me like I was crazy and then I showed him the video.

We threw out the pizza.

I contacted Grubhub and they gave me a full refund for the order without even asking."