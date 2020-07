Vijay Varma on 'noise' around nepotism debate, friendship with 'Yaara' cast

Vijay Varma will soon be seen with Vidyut Jammwal, Amit Sadh and others in Tigmanshu Dhulia's Yaara.

In this interview, he talks about his sustained friendships with cast mates, the great switch of movie to OTT, the 'noise' around nepotism debate and the unfounded criticism for Gully Boy.

He will also be seen in Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy.