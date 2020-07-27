First Look: A SuperSoul Sunday 2-Hour Special Video Credit: Super Soul Sunday - Duration: 00:30s - Published 3 weeks ago First Look: A SuperSoul Sunday 2-Hour Special Oprah Winfrey sits down with journalist, podcaster and bestselling author, Malcolm Gladwell. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SUNDAY,A SPECIALTWO HOUR SUPER SOUL SUNDAY-You have no qualms being called a victim,just that you're not Brock Turner's victim.-I don't belong to him, never had, never will.OPRAH AND CHANEL MILLER SHARE AN HOUROF HEALING AND SOLIDARITY-Today is the first day as my full self.THEN, DISNEY'S VISIONARY CEO, BOB IGER.-We can change the world with these jobs.BACK TO BACK EPISODES OF SUPER SOULSUNDAY STARTING AT 11AM/10CT



