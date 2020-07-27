Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago Coronavirus Quarantine List
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago Coronavirus Quarantine List

Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago Coronavirus Quarantine List

Wisconsin has been a popular getaway for people from Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic, but by Tuesday, anyone who visits will have to quarantine when they get home.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Wisconsin to be added to city of Chicago's quarantine list, mayor says

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced Monday during a news conference Wisconsin is the next state...
bizjournals - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Wisconsin To Be Added To COVID-19 Travel Quarantine [Video]

Wisconsin To Be Added To COVID-19 Travel Quarantine

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wisconsin will be added to the list of 18 states for the city's travel quarantine.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 00:20Published
Wisconsin will be added to Chicago's travel advisory later this week, mayor says [Video]

Wisconsin will be added to Chicago's travel advisory later this week, mayor says

Wisconsin will soon be added to Chicago's travel advisory, asking travelers entering into the city from the state to quarantine for 14 days, WMAQ in Chicago reported Monday.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:17Published
There's an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma for COVID19 patients [Video]

There's an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma for COVID19 patients

Justin Kern discusses the emergency shortage of convalescent plasma for COVID19 patients.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:27Published