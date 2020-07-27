Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago Coronavirus Quarantine List
Wisconsin has been a popular getaway for people from Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic, but by Tuesday, anyone who visits will have to quarantine when they get home.
CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports.
Wisconsin To Be Added To COVID-19 Travel QuarantineChicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wisconsin will be added to the list of 18 states for the city's travel quarantine.
Wisconsin will be added to Chicago's travel advisory later this week, mayor saysWisconsin will soon be added to Chicago's travel advisory, asking travelers entering into the city from the state to quarantine for 14 days, WMAQ in Chicago reported Monday.
There's an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma for COVID19 patientsJustin Kern discusses the emergency shortage of convalescent plasma for COVID19 patients.