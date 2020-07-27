Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago Coronavirus Quarantine List Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:32s - Published 2 minutes ago Wisconsin To Be Added To Chicago Coronavirus Quarantine List Wisconsin has been a popular getaway for people from Chicago during the coronavirus pandemic, but by Tuesday, anyone who visits will have to quarantine when they get home. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend