Princeton's Mike Daniels has a high-profile mentor in Hue Jackson

Princeton head coach Mike Daniels is trying to bring a championship culture back to his alma mater, but he hopes to frame a bigger picture for his own future.

THE WORK OF A FOOTBALL COACHNEVER STOPS.IT'S TEACHINGWHILE SIMULTANEOUSLY LEARNING.AS WCPO SPORTS ANCHOR REGGIEWILSON SHOWS US, ONE AREAFOOTBALL COACH IS GETTINGMENTORSHIP FROM THE HIGHESTLEVEL OF COMPETITION... AS HEAIMS FOR PROGRESS.COACHING IS AN ART FORM."Youcan't coach one way,everywhere.

You have to adaptto the culture."ánats DanielsáPRINCETON HEAD COACH MIKEDANIELS IS TRYING TO BRING ACHAMPIONSHIP CULTURE BACK TOHIS ALMA MATER, BUT HE HOPESTO FRAME A BIGGER PICTURE FORHIS FUTURE."There's somethinginside of them that want to doit at the highest levelcompete that way.

And so,that's the goal."STANDUP: THEBENGALS TAPPED COACH DANIELSTO BE A COACHING INTERN THISOFFSEASON AS A PART OF THENFL'S MINORITY FELLOWSHIPPROGRAM... IN A LEAGUE WHEREOPPORTUNITIES FOR MINORITIESTO BECOME HEAD COACHES AREQUITE LIKE THIS GATE... HARDTO OPEN."The intellect is at apremium and so being justhaving access to the structureof it what it looks like, howit sounds is extremelyimportant.

Plus, I grew up aBengals fan so it's a win winfor me."ánats Danielsá SODANIELS IS SEEKING ADVICE FROMA GUY WHO COACHED AT THEHIGHEST LEVEL áTWICEá...áHueJackson natsá "This is profootball at its finest."FORMERBROWNS HEAD COACH AND FORMERBENGALS OFFENSIVE COORDINATORHUE JACKSON."He had a verytalented player on this teamParis Johnson, the mother ofthe young player, Monica.She's always been a familyfriend and she spoke so highlyof coach Daniels all the time."WHAT'S BLOSSOMED FROM THERE ISA MEETING OF THE MINDS BETWEENTWO BALL COACHES."Just likeMarvin Lewis championed him,gave him all types ofopportunities, it's importantfor him as a Godfather, as anOG as we call him, to be ableto mentor and champion others."DANIELS' NFL COACHINGASPIRATIONS ALSO COME WITHSOME HARD HITTING REALITIES.THE LEAGUE IS COMPRISED OF 70%BLACK PLAYERS, BUT ONLY EMPLOYTHREE BLACK HEAD COACHESCURRENTLY AND ONLY 18 IN THEHISTORY OF THE LEAGUE."It justseems like for the minoritycoaches, you know, the, thegoalpost moves all the time.They want you to do this oryou need to do that or youneed to accomplish this.""Mygoal for him, is someday hedoesn't have to deal with theall of the other shenanigansthat go on."DANIELS WILLCONTINUE TO CULTIVATE ATPRINCETON, BUT WHEN AN NFLOPPORTUNITY COMES ONE DAY,JACKSON BELIEVES HE'LL WILL BEREADY."I really think thesky's the limit for him youdon't find ready made guyslike him.

In high school, he'svibrates at a whole higherlevel than that from a X andO's standpoint and the way hismind works.

He's doing it atthe high school level but thisguy could coach anywhere."ANONGOING EXPRESSION OF HISART.REGGIE WILSON, WCPO 9 SPO