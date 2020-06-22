Equity indices gain marginally, auto and IT stocks shine

Equity benchmark indices slipped during early hours on Monday mainly due to losses witnessed in pharma and banking stocks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 271 points or 0.71 per cent at 37,858 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 94 points or 0.84 per cent at 11,101. Except for Nifty IT which moved up by 0.3 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with Nifty pharma, PSU bank and private bank down by over 2 per cent each while financial service slipped by 1.8 per cent and auto by 1 per cent. Among stocks, ICICI Bank lost by 3.7 per cent to Rs 367.35 per share despite its Q1 FY21 profit showing a growth of 36 per cent at Rs 2,599 crore. HDFC Bank was down by 2.9 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 1.8 per cent, Axis Bank by 1.5 per cent and State Bank of India by 1.8 per cent. Pharma giants Sun Pharma and Cipla were down by 1.9 per cent each.
Equity benchmark indices snapped six sessions of gain to trade marginally lower during early hours on Wednesday's tracking mixed global cues and subdued opening of Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 46 points or 0.12 per cent at 37,884 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 16 points or 0.14 per cent at 11,146. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty PSU bank down by 1.5 per cent, auto by 1.1 per cent each and IT by 0.6 per cent. Nifty pharma moved up by 1.8 per cent. Among stocks, Hindustan Unilever dropped by 2.59 per cent to Rs 2,258.05 per share despite the FMCG major reporting 7 per cent hike in its Q1 FY21 net profit at Rs 1,881 crore.
Equity benchmark indices continued the upward momentum during early hours on Tuesday amid across-the-board buying and positive global cues. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 334 points or 0.89 per cent at 37,753 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 99 points or 0.9 per cent at 11,121. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank up by 2.1 per cent, auto and realty by 1.8 per cent each and private bank by 1.7 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors advanced by 3.4 per cent to Rs 19,847.55 per share while Maruti Suzuki was up by 3 per cent and Tata Motors by 2.8 per cent. ICICI Bank moved up by 2.6 per cent and Axis Bank by 1.9 per cent. Index heavyweight Reliance Industries gained by 1.9 per cent to Rs 1,957.50 per share.
Equity benchmark indices closed over 1 per cent higher on Monday following handsome gains by IT stocks while Asian markets continued to flounder amid a spike in global coronavirus cases. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 399 points or 1.08 per cent at 37,419 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 121 points or 1.11 per cent at 11,022. Except for Nifty pharma which slipped by 1.6 per cent, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty IT up by 2.6 per cent, financial service by 1.6 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent. IT major Wipro and Infosys advanced by 4.4 per cent each while Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies closed 4.3 per cent and 4.2 per cent higher respectively.
Equity benchmark indices edged higher by about 1 per cent on firm global cues with IT and auto stocks witnessing handsome gains. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 292 points or 0.8 per cent at 36,886 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 95 points or 0.88 per cent at 10,863.Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT gaining by 1.2 per cent, auto by 1.1 per cent, FMCG and metal by 0.8 per cent each.Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries touched a record high of Rs 1,929.90 per cent, up 2.76 per cent from its previous close, after announcing a day earlier that Qualcomm Inc will buy a 0.15 per cent stake in its digital unit Jio Platforms for Rs 730 crore.IT major Tech Mahindra moved up by 3.1 per cent, Infosys by 1.7 per cent and HCL Technologies by 1.2 per cent. Auto stocks also surged ahead with Tata Motors accelerating by 2.6 per cent and Maruti by 1.2 per cent.
Equity indices traded with a positive bias throughout on July 06 session amid a strong rally in all major sectors. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 466 points or 1.29 per cent at 36,487 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 156 points or 1.47 per cent at 10,764.Nifty pharma slipped by 0.6 per cent but all other sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto gaining by 2.8 per cent, metal by 2.4 per cent, realty by 3 per cent, private bank by 1.5 per cent and finance service by 1.4 per cent. Among stocks, Mahindra and Mahindra witnessed a handsome gain of 7.4 per cent to Rs 569.70 per share. Tata Motors was up by 5.3 per cent and Maruti Suzuki by 3.4 per cent. Metal majors Hindalco and Tata Steel gained by 5.6 per cent and 2.7 per cent while index heavyweight Reliance Industries edged higher by 3.7 per cent to Rs 1,855 per share.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly one per cent during early hours on July 02 tracking gains in Asian peers as investors hoped of a vaccine for COVID-19. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 340 points or 0.96 per cent at 35,745 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 97 points or 0.93 per cent at 10,527.All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive zone with Nifty private bank gaining by 1.5 per cent, financial service and IT by 1.3 per cent each, and auto by 0.8 per cent.Among stocks, ONGC was the top gainer by moving up 3.4 per cent to Rs 83.20 per share. IndusInd Bank and HDFC Bank rose by 2.5 per cent and 1.9 per cent respectively.The other prominent gainers were Mahindra and Mahindra, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, Wipro and Grasim. Among those in the red zone were UPL, Hindustan Lever, Britannia, Maruti Suzuki and Eicher Motors.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains but closed over half a per cent higher on Monday led by gains in banking, pharma and metal stocks. The rising tension between India and China besides a spike in fresh COVID-19 cases turned investors cautious. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 180 points or 0.52 per cent at 34,911 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 67 points or 0.65 per cent at 10,311. Among stocks, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals surged by 27.06 per cent to Rs 519.80 per share after it became the first pharmaceutical company in India to receive regulatory approval to make and sell oral antiviral drug favipiravir for treating mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections. Cipla's stock jumped by 2.9 per cent to Rs 655.80 per unit after it announced the launch of remdesivir under its brand name Cipremi. Bajaj Auto gained by 7 per cent while Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv climbed up by 5.9 per cent and 4.7 per cent respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank gained by 4.4 per cent to close at Rs 1,360 per share. However, those which lost were Wipro, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC and HDFC. Meanwhile, Asian stocks held flat while trying to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States could slow down a quick economic rebound from the downturn triggered by the pandemic. Japan's Nikkei fell by 0.18 per cent while mainland Chinese stocks dropped by 0.08 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 0.54 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices suffered slight cuts during early hours on Friday following a decline in global peers amid surging coronavirus cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 36 points or 0.1 per cent at 36,702 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 8 points or 0.07 per cent at 10,806. Nifty pharma was up by 1.5 per cent and auto by 0.8 per cent. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red. Among stocks, private lenders IndusInd Bank and Axis Bank slipped by 1.7 and 1.1 per cent respectively while home loan lender HDFC was down by 1.4 per cent. Bharti Infratel dipped by 2.6 per cent, Adani Ports by 2.2 per cent, Tech Mahindra by 1.8 per cent, JSW Steel by 1.4 per cent and Hindalco by 1.2 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services was down by 0.5 per cent to Rs 2,193.05 per share after reporting nearly 14 per cent fall in its net profit at Rs 7,008 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year (Q1 FY21). However, Sun Pharma gained by 2.9 per cent to Rs 496 per share, Dr Reddy's by 1.2 per cent and Cipla by 1.1 per cent. Hero MotoCorp and Tata Motors traded with a positive bias while index heavyweight Reliance Industries was up by 1.1 per cent at Rs 1,844.70 per share. Meanwhile, Asian shares fell as record-breaking new coronavirus cases in several US states raised concerns that new lockdowns could derail an economic recovery. MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan fell by 0.76 per cent while Japanese stocks declined by 0.4 per cent. Shares in China fell by 0.72 per cent, the first decline in more than a week, as investors booked profits on a surge in equities to a five-year high.
Equity benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday but the gains in IT and realty sectors were capped by PSU banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 178 points or 0.5 per cent at 36,021 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 56 points or 0.53 per cent at 10,607. Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT and realty gaining by 1 per cent each but PSU bank down by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Eicher Motors was up by 4.18 per cent at Rs 19,121 per share while Hero MotoCorp accelerated by 2.6 per cent, Bajaj Auto by 1.9 per cent and Tata Motors by 1.8 per cent. Adani Ports closed 4.1 per cent higher at Rs 361 per share. Tata Consultancy Services gained by 1.7 per cent while Bharti Airtel and Bharti Infratel were up by 4 per cent and 1.8 per cent respectively. Reliance Industries edged higher by 1.53 per cent to Rs 1,785.50 per share after Intel Corp said it will invest Rs 1,894 crore in Jio Platforms in exchange for a 0.39 per cent stake, the latest big-ticket investment in its digital unit. But metal stocks fell with JSW Steel and Tata Steel down by 1.7 per cent each and Hindalco by 1 per cent. IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv too traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied to a four-month high on robust US payrolls data and a brisk pickup in Chinese service sector activity. Shanghai Composite closed 2.01 per cent higher. Japan's Nikkei rose by 0.72 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.99 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red except for Nifty IT which moved up by 1.7 per cent, pharma by 0.8 per cent and auto by 0.5 per cent. IT stocks appeared to be the flavour of the day with Infosys gaining by 2.6 per cent to Rs 784.50 per share. Wipro was up by 1.6 per cent, HCL Technologies by 1.5 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.3 per cent. Auto stocks also gained marginally with Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors moving up by 1.6 per cent each and Maruti Suzuki by 1.1 per cent. However, Power Grid Corporation slipped by 2.5 per cent to Rs 173.40 per share. Grasim was down by 2.4 per cent, ONGC by 2.1 per cent, ITC by 1.7 per cent and Tata Steel by 1.6 per cent. Meanwhile, Asian indices traded mixed despite a strong close on Wall Street overnight. In Japan, Nikkei traded down by 0.7 per cent as the market participants seemed concerned over the rising number of new Covid-19 cases in Tokyo.
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on July 20 following handsome gains by private banks. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 376 points or 1.02 per cent at..
Equity benchmark indices were up by nearly half per cent during early hours on July 17 following a positive trend in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 181 points or 0.5 per cent..