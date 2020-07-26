Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:16s - Published
'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night

'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night

Six U.S. mayors, all Democrats, urged Congress on Monday to halt President Donald Trump's deployment of federal forces to their cities, saying the move has escalated tensions at anti-racism protests spreading across the country.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Georgia Senator Is Criticized for Ad Enlarging Jewish Opponent Jon Ossoff's Nose

 Senator David Perdue, a Republican, drew a quick rebuke from his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who said the Facebook ad employed the “least original..
NYTimes.com

As Republicans Embrace Cut in Jobless Aid, Divisions Weaken Their Leverage

 The proposal comes after Republicans struggled to iron out their policy differences with the administration and each other. Democrats are all but guaranteed to..
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden among those honoring Rep. John Lewis

 Joe Biden was among many at the US Capitol on Monday honoring the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. A long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights..
USATODAY.com

A Republican Panic Button

 Could Democrats be heading for a landslide in November?
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'

 Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
USATODAY.com
All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster [Video]

All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster

President Donald Trump says he's passed on throwing out the first pitch in a game at Yankee Stadium because he's busy managing the COVID-19 crisis. But that didn't stop him from visiting his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf resort all weekend, where he was pictured playing a round with NFL great Brett Favre. Meanwhile, CNN reports Trump's aides are busy trying to shift the blame away from Trump and onto the states for the catastrophic COVID-19 pandemic.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirus

 Despite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.
USATODAY.com

Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a Year

 The attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com

Portland, Oregon Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US

Portland demonstrator gives protest advice

 19-year-old Wolfgang Taylor has been attending protests in Portland every night. He spoke to the AP about how protesters can protect themselves with gas masks..
USATODAY.com

Portland protests: US attorney general to condemn attacks on buildings

 In congressional testimony, William Barr will defend sending federal security forces to the city.
BBC News

AG Barr: DOJ had been drawn into 'political maelstrom'; department used as 'political weapon'

 The hearing, billed as an oversight of the Justice Department, will touch on a long list of grievances, including federal deployments to Portland.
USATODAY.com

Peaceful Protesters With ‘Room for Rage’ Sympathize With Aggressive Tactics

 A forceful campaign by federal law enforcement in Portland, Ore., has prompted an escalation in tactics from some protesters, while others wonder whether they..
NYTimes.com

United States Congress United States Congress Legislature of the United States

Kidnappings on rise; fix deteriorating law and order: Priyanka to UP CM

 "Two days ago, a delegation of our party met the family. They are very worried and upset. They have written in a letter seeking help and strict directive to the..
IndiaTimes

BSP waited for right time to teach Congress, Ashok Gehlot a lesson: Mayawati

 Chief minister Ashok Gehlot had "unconstitutionally" merged six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the Congress in Rajasthan, he did the same in his..
IndiaTimes

Priyanka Gandhi calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of Covid-19

 There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Hundreds of protesters gather in LA in solidarity with Portland protest [Video]

Hundreds of protesters gather in LA in solidarity with Portland protest

Protesters gathered in downtown Los Angeles last night (July 25) to show support for the ongoing protests in Portland.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:13Published
Protesters Light Fire At Alameda County Courthouse, Shoot Fireworks At Oakland Police [Video]

Protesters Light Fire At Alameda County Courthouse, Shoot Fireworks At Oakland Police

Kenny Choi reports on peaceful Oakland protest turning chaotic Saturday night with fire and vandalism at Alameda County Courthouse (7-25-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:38Published
Las Vegas protesters support Portland protesters [Video]

Las Vegas protesters support Portland protesters

Approximately 100 protesters took to the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday night to show their support for protests in Portland, Oregon. Austin Carter reporting.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:02Published