'He said I can't breathe': Portland protesters rally for another night

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Georgia Senator Is Criticized for Ad Enlarging Jewish Opponent Jon Ossoff's NoseSenator David Perdue, a Republican, drew a quick rebuke from his Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, who said the Facebook ad employed the “least original..
NYTimes.com
As Republicans Embrace Cut in Jobless Aid, Divisions Weaken Their LeverageThe proposal comes after Republicans struggled to iron out their policy differences with the administration and each other. Democrats are all but guaranteed to..
NYTimes.com
Joe Biden among those honoring Rep. John LewisJoe Biden was among many at the US Capitol on Monday honoring the late Democratic Rep. John Lewis. A long-time Georgia lawmaker and icon of the civil rights..
USATODAY.com
A Republican Panic ButtonCould Democrats be heading for a landslide in November?
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Neil Young says he's changed his mind about suing Donald Trump: 'I am looking at it again'Neil Young says he's considering legal action against President Donald Trump for playing his music at events.
USATODAY.com
All Shame, All Blame: Trump Admin Scurries To Absolve POTUS For COVID-19 Disaster
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:37Published
A look at White House aides, campaign staff who have tested positive for coronavirusDespite frequent testing at the White House for coronavirus, several aides close to President Trump have tested positive.
USATODAY.com
Barr to Testify on Capitol Hill for First Time in More Than a YearThe attorney general is expected to be pressed on a host of issues, including the federal response to nationwide protests and his handling of the criminal cases..
NYTimes.com
Portland, Oregon The most populous city in Oregon, US
Portland demonstrator gives protest advice19-year-old Wolfgang Taylor has been attending protests in Portland every night. He spoke to the AP about how protesters can protect themselves with gas masks..
USATODAY.com
Portland protests: US attorney general to condemn attacks on buildingsIn congressional testimony, William Barr will defend sending federal security forces to the city.
BBC News
AG Barr: DOJ had been drawn into 'political maelstrom'; department used as 'political weapon'The hearing, billed as an oversight of the Justice Department, will touch on a long list of grievances, including federal deployments to Portland.
USATODAY.com
Peaceful Protesters With ‘Room for Rage’ Sympathize With Aggressive TacticsA forceful campaign by federal law enforcement in Portland, Ore., has prompted an escalation in tactics from some protesters, while others wonder whether they..
NYTimes.com
United States Congress Legislature of the United States
Kidnappings on rise; fix deteriorating law and order: Priyanka to UP CM"Two days ago, a delegation of our party met the family. They are very worried and upset. They have written in a letter seeking help and strict directive to the..
IndiaTimes
BSP waited for right time to teach Congress, Ashok Gehlot a lesson: MayawatiChief minister Ashok Gehlot had "unconstitutionally" merged six MLAs of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) with the Congress in Rajasthan, he did the same in his..
IndiaTimes
Priyanka Gandhi calls for rethink on B Ed entrance exam amid rapid spread of Covid-19There have been coronavirus cases in different educational institutions and in such a situation, it does not seem appropriate to put 4.5 lakh students at risk..
IndiaTimes
