Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have become first-time parents after the actress gave birth to a baby girl in Los Angeles last week.

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby [Video]

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas Welcome Baby

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are delighted to announce the birth of their baby! A representative for Turner confirmed the birth in a statement provided to CNN. The couple married last year in two ceremonies. One was a casual affair in Las Vegas and the other was a more lavish event in France. Jonas, 30, is a member of The Jonas Brothers. Turner, 24, is best known for her role as Sansa Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones."

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome first child together

 The couple hadn't publicly announced they were expecting, although rumors had been swirling for several months.
Sophie Turner defends role in Black Lives Matter protests [Video]

Sophie Turner defends role in Black Lives Matter protests

Pregnant Sophie Turner is standing up to those criticising her decision to take part in Black Lives Matter protests.

TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr•Just Jared•Seattle Times•E! Online•Bollywood Life•IndiaTimes•Belfast Telegraph


E! Online - Published

Just Jared Jr - Published


