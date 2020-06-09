Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcome baby girl

Hollywood studio's online convention to pay tribute to former President Kalam



Pink Jaguars Entertainment, Hollywood Media and Film Production Company based in Los Angeles, USA on July 25 inaugurated "Mission Kalam", an online zoom convention to pay tribute to late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam. Eminent personalities from various fields will be sharing window with those who travelled with Dr. Kalam for decades. "Today we announce Mission Kalam, celebrating life of Dr Kalam through eminent individuals who have travelled with him in many years," said Suvarna Pappu, Managing Director, Pink Jaguars Entertainment (USA). Director Jagadeesh Daneti, said he wish to bring millions of his fans and followers together to perform "Kalam Anthem" online on October 15th 2020, by involving dignitaries from India and USA.

