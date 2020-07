The coronavirus outbreak has devastated the economy in many ways, but PennyGem’s Justin Kircher has some silver lining savings in these areas.



Related videos from verified sources Three Things To Think About If You're Yearning To Ditch The City For The 'Burbs



The lockdown restrictions imposed by the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic has changed the thinking of many city dwellers. According to Business Insider, demand for homes in the suburbs has.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:39 Published on June 13, 2020