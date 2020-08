Was Justin Bieber caught watching Selena Gomez new cooking show?



Was Justin Bieber caught watching Selena Gomez new cooking show? Plus, will Harry Styles co-star in a new film with Brad Pitt? Credit: Hollywood Life Duration: 03:08 Published 11 hours ago

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin on Having a Baby, MTV VMAs Performers Announced & More | Billboard News



Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin on Having a Baby, MTV VMAs Performers Announced & More | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 02:31 Published 1 week ago