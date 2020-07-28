Explaining the Highlights of the GOP’s $1 Trillion Coronavirus Relief HEALS Act
A further trillion dollars in coronavirus relief is on the way as Senate Republicans revealed their plan for navigating through the economic fallout of the pandemic.
Veuer’s Justin Kircher has more.
Rajarama Rao B.🇮🇳 @krithikasivasw Why these people without real understanding on our food & discipline, try to become consultants?
It… https://t.co/V4h63nKZsX 46 minutes ago
John Nichols RT @IndyMarisaK: My friend and colleague @starwatchtim does an amazing job here of explaining what happened in the early part of our invest… 1 hour ago
alexander🌹 @JackRaoul @queerfoxx throwback to when, (after i’d already been arguing for it for months), i compiled 240 pages o… https://t.co/whYvOveCHd 1 hour ago
#YES #indy Here's an interesting article in the NY Times, which, while explaining the dire #covid rates in the US, highlights… https://t.co/SYxAIIWFLF 3 hours ago
Chris Giordano RT @MarketAC_EU: Introduction by @SimRogBush (@ENPWageningen explaining the different terms and forms of #seafood #sustainability claims.… 16 hours ago
🌼D’Andra🌼 Ion even know why you explaining yourself to a man who only got 5 career highlights. https://t.co/Ct7Kg53yrW 19 hours ago
PVS Shipping Line … Embraer airplanes to carry more cargo payload,” reported Embraer Services … explaining how to embark freight in… https://t.co/2uaWNZJxIU 22 hours ago
✍🏿 write supremacist 🇩🇲🇧🇧 @AdamBearUK @WilfredAchom @LukeSheekey To emphasise the point. What you should take from the post is people saying… https://t.co/SVpgfimqn5 1 day ago