Man is Welcomed Home After He Gets Cured of Coronavirus
This man was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.
When he returned home, his friends and family gathered to do a welcome parade for him.
They cheered and applauded with banners to celebrate his recovery.
Welcome Home Parade For Abington Man Who Was Hospitalized For 110 Days With COVID-19Nathaniel Green's family is calling him a miracle.
In Alappuzha, people across faiths come to the aid of an ailing man on EidThe streets of Vattayal locality in Kerala's Alappuzha district were lying almost barren this Eid-ul-Fitr due to coronavirus lockdown. As Muslims in the area didn't go for any grand celebrations this..
Dad-of-three completes 26-mile marathon carrying hod of bricksA dad-of-three has broken a world record for completing a 26 mile marathon - while carrying a hod of BRICKS. Nigel Howell, 48, took to the streets around his home with his four stone haul in the..