Man is Welcomed Home After He Gets Cured of Coronavirus
This man was admitted to a hospital after being diagnosed with Coronavirus.

When he returned home, his friends and family gathered to do a welcome parade for him.

They cheered and applauded with banners to celebrate his recovery.

