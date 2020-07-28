Global  
 

WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News
Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:34s - Published
WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News

WarnerMedia Initiates Investigation on Set of 'Ellen DeGeneres Show' | THR News

WarnerMedia has initiated an investigation into alleged workplace misconduct on the set of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' sources confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter.

