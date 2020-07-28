Global  
 

‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Under Investigation by WarnerMedia The daytime talk show is being internally investigated following numerous workplace misconduct complaints, according to ‘Variety.’ Telepictures and Warner Bros.

Television sent out a memo saying that current and former staffers will be interviewed about on-set experiences.

The interviews will be conducted by a third party in conjunction with WarnerMedia’s employee relations group.

The news comes after reports of racism and intimidation on the show as well as the show's poor handling of the coronavirus lockdown.

‘Variety’ previously reported that crew members were told to expect reduced pay as the series hired nonunion crews to help with production.

