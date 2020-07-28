Global  
 

Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast
Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:20s - Published
Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast

Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast

Julie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City, was attacked by a great white shark near Bailey Island in Maine on Monday afternoon.

