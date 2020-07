Julie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City, was attacked by a great white shark near Bailey Island in Maine on Monday afternoon.

Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast

Also reported by • BBC News

Authorities in Maine say the shark that killed a woman in a rare attack off the state’s coast was a...

Also reported by • New Zealand Herald

Authorities say Julie Holowach, 63, was swimming near Bailey Island when witnesses noticed she was...