Woman dies after great white shark attack off Maine coast
Julie Dimperio Holowach, of New York City, was attacked by a great white shark near Bailey Island in Maine on Monday afternoon.
NYC Woman Killed In Apparent Great White Shark Attack In MaineThe Maine Department of Marine Resources says 63-year-old Julie Dimperio Holowach was bitten while swimming off of Bailey Island Monday.
Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out thereShark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it's still out there
NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine IslandCBSN Boston's Lisa Gresci reports.