Authorities say Julie Holowach, 63, was swimming near Bailey Island when witnesses noticed she was...



Tweets about this MA TV News NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine Island - CBS Boston https://t.co/xPZLH3svfy 22 seconds ago Joe Duda RT @wbz: ‘Highly Unusual Event’: Maine Great White Shark Attack Victim Identified As NYC Woman https://t.co/B9oRpUK0zm 2 minutes ago Roy A. Butta Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it’s still out there. https://t.co/9pVMhY8zSf 4 minutes ago Lynzi DeLuccia The Maine Dept. of Marine Resource says a great white shark was responsible for the attack that killed a 63-year-ol… https://t.co/8ALF3eRyoV 4 minutes ago ShannonLynnDavis RT @WABI_TV5: #BREAKING: @MaineDMR says a tooth recovered from the body of a NYC woman killed by a shark yesterday near Baileys Island was… 6 minutes ago Alyson Cooper RT @JohnFusco12: Don’t stop there. A woman was just killed by a Great White Shark on the beach I’m on my way to. #2020 7 minutes ago AD RT @nypost: Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white — and it's still out there https://t.co/YyjKV3l44q https://t.co/g9Z0iV4XXs 10 minutes ago David Abel RT @EllenBarryNYT: Swimmer killed by a shark in Harpswell, Maine was New Yorker, Julie Dimperio Holowach. A fragment of tooth that was reco… 10 minutes ago