NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine Island
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:12s - Published
NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine Island
CBSN Boston's Lisa Gresci reports.
NYC Woman Killed In Apparent Great White Shark Attack In Maine

Authorities say Julie Holowach, 63, was swimming near Bailey Island when witnesses noticed she was...
CBS 2 - Published


MA_News_Videos

MA TV News NYC Woman Killed By Great White Shark Off Maine Island - CBS Boston https://t.co/xPZLH3svfy 22 seconds ago

josephbduda

Joe Duda RT @wbz: ‘Highly Unusual Event’: Maine Great White Shark Attack Victim Identified As NYC Woman https://t.co/B9oRpUK0zm 2 minutes ago

RoyButta

Roy A. Butta Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white – and it’s still out there. https://t.co/9pVMhY8zSf 4 minutes ago

NBC10_Lynzi

Lynzi DeLuccia The Maine Dept. of Marine Resource says a great white shark was responsible for the attack that killed a 63-year-ol… https://t.co/8ALF3eRyoV 4 minutes ago

Shayblaizen

ShannonLynnDavis RT @WABI_TV5: #BREAKING: @MaineDMR says a tooth recovered from the body of a NYC woman killed by a shark yesterday near Baileys Island was… 6 minutes ago

MotleyFan89

Alyson Cooper RT @JohnFusco12: Don’t stop there. A woman was just killed by a Great White Shark on the beach I’m on my way to. #2020 7 minutes ago

pharmDNJ

AD RT @nypost: Shark that killed NYC woman confirmed as great white — and it's still out there https://t.co/YyjKV3l44q https://t.co/g9Z0iV4XXs 10 minutes ago

davabel

David Abel RT @EllenBarryNYT: Swimmer killed by a shark in Harpswell, Maine was New Yorker, Julie Dimperio Holowach. A fragment of tooth that was reco… 10 minutes ago


Maine Authorities Give Update On Deadly Shark Attack In Maine [Video]

Maine Authorities Give Update On Deadly Shark Attack In Maine

Julie Dimperio Holowach was killed by a great white shark off Bailey Island in Maine.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 03:17Published
NYC Woman Dies In Possible Shark Attack In Maine [Video]

NYC Woman Dies In Possible Shark Attack In Maine

Authorities say Julie Holowach was swimming near Bailey Island when witnesses noticed she was hurt.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:23Published
NYC woman identified as shark attack victim [Video]

NYC woman identified as shark attack victim

A woman from New York has been identified as the person killed by a shark in Maine on Monday.

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:39Published