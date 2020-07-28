2020 Primetime Emmy Nominations

From "Schitt's Creek"'s 15 nominations to Zendaya's surprise Lead Actress in a Drama nod for "Euphoria", ET Canada breaks down everything you may have missed from the 2020 Primetime Emmy nomination ceremony.

This year’s Primetime Emmy nominations have been announced and it was a successful first year for...

