Morales: More than 100 law enforcement agencies will no longer be coming to help with DNC security

More than 100 law enforcement agencies will no longer be coming to help Milwaukee police with security for the Democratic National Convention, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said in an interview Tuesday.

MORALES SAYS SOME DEPARTMENTS ARE WORRIED THEY WILL NOT HAVE THE PROPER TOOLS TO MAINTAIN ORDER... SHOULD PROTESTS ESCALATE TO VIOLENCE. <"Chief Morales: that has been a growing a growing concern Benson: Can you give us some numbers on that? Chief: Well over a hundred law enforcement agencies have withdrawn - well over 100 agencies? Chief: Well over 100 agencies "