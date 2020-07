Presidential debate comes to Cleveland 40 years after one of the most memorable debates in history Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 03:11s - Published 4 minutes ago Presidential debate comes to Cleveland 40 years after one of the most memorable debates in history Presidential debate comes to Cleveland 40 years after one of the most memorable debates in history 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 2020 Election Schedule: Key Dates to Know



There are three presidential debates and one vice presidential debate before Election Day on November 3, 2020. Credit: The Street Duration: 01:08 Published 1 day ago