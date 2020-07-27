Charity Chainsmokers Concert On Long Island Under Investigation After Videos Show Social Distancing Violations
Viral videos of a charity Chainsmokers concert on Long Island show crowds violating social distancing.
It was meant to be a safe drive-in experience, but now it's under investigation; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Gov. Cuomo Calls Chainsmokers Drive-In Concert On Long Island ‘A Gross Violation Of Common Sense’A charity concert on Long Island meant to be a safe drive-in experience is now under investigation. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.
Organisers of Chainsmokers' controversial concert blame camera anglesWhile the Safe and Sound drive-in concert is under investigation for ignoring social-distancing guidelines, organisers say it's just the angle of the viral video.
