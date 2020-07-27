Global  
 

Charity Chainsmokers Concert On Long Island Under Investigation After Videos Show Social Distancing Violations
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:17s - Published
Charity Chainsmokers Concert On Long Island Under Investigation After Videos Show Social Distancing Violations

Charity Chainsmokers Concert On Long Island Under Investigation After Videos Show Social Distancing Violations

Viral videos of a charity Chainsmokers concert on Long Island show crowds violating social distancing.

It was meant to be a safe drive-in experience, but now it's under investigation; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

