Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tigers even up series with 4-3 win over Royals
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:17s - Published
Tigers even up series with 4-3 win over Royals

Tigers even up series with 4-3 win over Royals

Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ABonifas10

Adam Bonifas @abigailrae_94 The Tigers must be having a blast, and even the Cubs dugout was full of energy all series long. Too… https://t.co/4f7oaug9Bg 18 hours ago

ahtrapsm

Partha Mukhopadhyay Blue Jays Phillies series over the weekend postponed....just call the season now, and give the Tigers the AL Centra… https://t.co/02TtmQFAwb 2 days ago

dwayne_venzen

Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @FSKansasCity: The #Royals drop this one, but will look to even the series with the Tigers tomorrow. https://t.co/L5P7anm1ZZ 3 days ago

FSKansasCity

FOX Sports Kansas City The #Royals drop this one, but will look to even the series with the Tigers tomorrow. https://t.co/L5P7anm1ZZ 3 days ago

AdamOrdunaKQ2

Adam Orduna Back to back games where the #Royals took an early lead.. and then lose it mid game. They will have a chance tmrw… https://t.co/RJVRFXbrAC 3 days ago

JamesBrownII1

James Edward Brown RT @Dan_Dickerson: Good night at the ballpark - #Tigers fall behind 3-0 early, quickly come back to take lead, and then let the bullpen do… 3 days ago

41actionnews

41 Action News Tigers even up series with 4-3 win over Royals https://t.co/1XvY7WNYsS 4 days ago

Dan_Dickerson

Dan Dickerson Good night at the ballpark - #Tigers fall behind 3-0 early, quickly come back to take lead, and then let the bullpe… https://t.co/j9Jt0TEq2U 4 days ago