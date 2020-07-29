Tigers even up series with 4-3 win over Royals
Jonathan Schoop and Christin Stewart each hit a two-run homer in the third inning to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 4-3 victory over the Kansas City Royals.
Adam Bonifas @abigailrae_94 The Tigers must be having a blast, and even the Cubs dugout was full of energy all series long. Too… https://t.co/4f7oaug9Bg 18 hours ago
Partha Mukhopadhyay Blue Jays Phillies series over the weekend postponed....just call the season now, and give the Tigers the AL Centra… https://t.co/02TtmQFAwb 2 days ago
Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @FSKansasCity: The #Royals drop this one, but will look to even the series with the Tigers tomorrow. https://t.co/L5P7anm1ZZ 3 days ago
FOX Sports Kansas City The #Royals drop this one, but will look to even the series with the Tigers tomorrow. https://t.co/L5P7anm1ZZ 3 days ago
Adam Orduna Back to back games where the #Royals took an early lead.. and then lose it mid game.
They will have a chance tmrw… https://t.co/RJVRFXbrAC 3 days ago
James Edward Brown RT @Dan_Dickerson: Good night at the ballpark - #Tigers fall behind 3-0 early, quickly come back to take lead, and then let the bullpen do… 3 days ago
41 Action News Tigers even up series with 4-3 win over Royals
https://t.co/1XvY7WNYsS 4 days ago
Dan Dickerson Good night at the ballpark - #Tigers fall behind 3-0 early, quickly come back to take lead, and then let the bullpe… https://t.co/j9Jt0TEq2U 4 days ago