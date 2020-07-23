Global  
 

LA County Reports Another 2,700 Coronavirus Cases, Riverside Adds 720 Cases
Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:22s - Published
LA County Reports Another 2,700 Coronavirus Cases, Riverside Adds 720 Cases

LA County Reports Another 2,700 Coronavirus Cases, Riverside Adds 720 Cases

Coronavirus cases in the Southland continued to mount Tuesday with Los Angeles County reporting an additional 2,700 cases and Riverside County adding 720 cases.

