F1 preview: A lap of the British Grand Prix

F1 to continue pre-race anti-racism demonstrationsLeading Formula 1 drivers say they believe they should continue with their pre-race anti-racism demonstrations throughout the year.
Mexican F1 driver Perez isolating after inconclusive COVID test
Ferrari won't be competitive until 2022, says chairmanFerrari chairman John Elkann says the team cannot expect to be competitive in Formula 1 before 2022.
F1 to organise anti-racism protest for British GP after criticismFormula 1 will organise an anti-racism protest before Sunday's British Grand Prix following criticisms of the sport's approach to the subject.
Lewis Hamilton on pole position for British Grand PrixLewis Hamilton sets the fastest ever lap around Silverstone to beat Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to pole position at the British Grand Prix.
Practice makes perfect as Stroll lifts Racing Point mood after Perez virus blowLance Stroll topped the times for Racing Point in Friday afternoon's second free practice for the British Grand Prix.","content":"Lance Stroll topped the times..
Verstappen tops FP1 as Nico Hulkenberg returns in P9After a weekend of rest, the Formula 1 circus resumed with the first of two weekends at Silverstone, starting with FP1 of the British Grand Prix. Nico..
Albon crashes heavily as Stroll goes fastest in British Grand Prix practiceAlexander Albon suffers a heavy crash in his Red Bull as Lance Stroll's Racing Point set the pace in second practice at the British Grand Prix.
Red Bull's Verstappen fastest in first practice at British GPRed Bull's Max Verstappen heads Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in first practice at the British Grand Prix.
British Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton intends to be in F1 for 'at least another three years'Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says he intends to be in Formula 1 for “at least another three years”.
F1 Driver Sergio Perez Tests COVID-19 Positive, to Miss British GPRacing Point driver Sergio Perez has tested positive for coronavirus and thus will not be able to race in this weekend's British Grand Prix at Silverstone. Perez..
Red Bull practise at Silverstone ahead of F1 restart
