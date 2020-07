Kerry Washington is 'honoured' by her record-breaking Emmy nominations Bang Media - Duration: 01:15s - Published 4 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:15s - Published Kerry Washington is 'honoured' by her record-breaking Emmy nominations Kerry Washington is "honoured" to have been nominated for four prizes at the 2020 Emmy Awards, which broke the record for the most Emmy nominations for a single person in a single season. 0

