Samsung Galaxy M01 Core vs Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual: Which is better?

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M01 Core smartphone in India.

It is Samsung’s cheapest smartphone in India and it comes at a starting price of Rs 5,499.

It competes with the Redmi 8A Dual in India, which is Xiaomi’s cheapest phone in the country.

Here’s a specs comparison between the two.