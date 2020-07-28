Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19



NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday that there will be no preseason NFL games. The new mandate comes as every aspect of the sporting world has been affected by the coronavirus. Goodell wrote in his statement; "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years". He went on to say. "Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while".

