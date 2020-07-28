Global  
 

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season
Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

A recent agreement between the NFL and the players' association states players can opt-out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

National Football League National Football League Professional American football league

Joey Bosa agrees to record contract extension with Los Angeles Chargers, per reports

 Joey Bosa and the Chargers have agreed to to a five-year contract extension worth $135 million. The extension is a record for an NFL defensive player.
What would it take for NFL to shut down season? League mulling contingency plans for addressing COVID-19 outbreaks

 The NFL is considering several markers that could force postponing games, entire weeks or even suspending the season amid coronavirus pandemic.
NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19 [Video]

NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced on Monday that there will be no preseason NFL games. The new mandate comes as every aspect of the sporting world has been affected by the coronavirus. Goodell wrote in his statement; "The NFL in 2020 will not look like other years". He went on to say. "Players and coaches will be tested for the virus regularly, including every day for a while".

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick take a knee in new photo [Video]

Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick take a knee in new photo

The rap legend tagged the NFL quarterback on Instagram and wrote, "Defiant".

