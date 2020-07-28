Dont’a Hightower Becomes 5th Patriots Player to Opt out of 2020 NFL Season

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
National Football League Professional American football league
Joey Bosa agrees to record contract extension with Los Angeles Chargers, per reportsJoey Bosa and the Chargers have agreed to to a five-year contract extension worth $135 million. The extension is a record for an NFL defensive player.
USATODAY.com
What would it take for NFL to shut down season? League mulling contingency plans for addressing COVID-19 outbreaksThe NFL is considering several markers that could force postponing games, entire weeks or even suspending the season amid coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
NFL Cancels Preseason Games Due To COVID-19
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Dr. Dre and Colin Kaepernick take a knee in new photo
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources