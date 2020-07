Video call hiccup for Queen and Anne

Anne: The Princess Royal At 70, will air on Wednesday July 29 at 9pm on ITV.The Queen and the Princess Royal have shown that not even the royal family areimmune to the technical difficulties that come with relying on video callsduring lockdown.

On the monarchโ€™s first ever official on-screen conferencecall as part of her public duties, the Queen remarked how she could only seefour of the six people taking part.