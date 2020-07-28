WEB EXTRA: John Lewis Public Viewing Tuesday Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:49s - Published 2 minutes ago WEB EXTRA: John Lewis Public Viewing Tuesday People are paying their respects to the late Congressman John Lewis in Washington, DC Tuesday. Because of coronavirus precautions, the civil rights icon's casket was placed outside on the U.S. Capitol East Front steps for the public viewing. 0

