MHRD to be renamed as Ministry of Education: Ramesh Pokhriyal

Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on July 29 in a cabinet briefing announced that Ministry of Human Resource Development will be renamed as Ministry of Education.

Ramesh Pokhriyal said, "I on behalf of the Human Resource Development department which will be known as Ministry of Education would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the entire cabinet and all school, colleges, teachers and students.

I truly believe that this education policy is capable of battling with all situations across fields and will come out as a strong source of power for the education system of India."