Don't plant the mystery seeds Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:18s - Published 4 minutes ago Don't plant the mystery seeds Right now the government is investigating seed packets that are randomly showing up in peoples' mailboxes. Investigators say if you receive them, don't open them and don't plant them. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend PEOPLES' MAILBOXES.INVESTIGATORS SAY IF YOURECIEVE THEM-- DON'T OPEN THEMAND DON'T PLANT THEM.INVESTIGATORS THINK THEY CAMEFROM CHINA AND COULD BE FOR ANINVASIVE SPECIES.CALL YOUR LOCAL POLICE AND THEYCAN HELP DISPOSE OF THEM.A HISTORIC ANTITRUST HEARING ISHAPPENIN





