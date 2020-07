Joe Biden to choose running mate next week

PRESIDENTIAL NOMINEE, JOEBIDEN, SAYS HE WILL PICK HISPOTENTIAL VICE PRESIDENT NEXTWEEK.BIDEN HAS SAID HE WOULD CHOOSEA FEMALE RUNNING MATE...AND HAS FACED PRESSURE FROM THEDEMOCRATIC PARTY TO CHOOSE AWOMAN OF COLOR.THERE WAS RENEWED SPECULATIONON TUESDAY THAT BIDEN WOULDCHOOSE CALIFORNIA SENATORKAMALA HARRIS -- AFTER HE WASPHOTOGRAPHED HOLDINGHANDWRITTEN NOTES WITH HER NAMEAT THE TOP -- ALONG WITH A SETOF TALKING POINTS ABOUT HER.BIDEN'S CAMPAIGN HAS NOTCOMMENTED ON THE NOTEACTOR CHRIS EVANS - BETTERKNOWN AS CAPTAIN AMERICA - IS

The presumptive democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is due to pick a potential running mate next week.

Democratic party's presumptive presidential candidate Joe Biden said he plans to announce his running...

Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic nominee for president, said Tuesday he would name his running...

Presidential candidate Joe Biden has kept quiet on who he is going to announce to be his running mate...