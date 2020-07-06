HOME THEATER

Global  
 

Much to turn your backyard into your new favorite cinema.

:00 :18 1:10 in the age of covid-19... catching up on all those blockbuster movies you somehow missed is a great way to pass the time.

But with many theaters shut down across the nation, melanie berliet (bur-lee-a) of the spruce dot com says why not bring the big screen experience to your home?

Sound ?lanie berliet - general manager, the spruce :18-:24 "you need a screen, projector an audio system..

A content source and cables and wires."

Projectors like this one from epson have come a long way from the ones your substitute teacher used to show movies in grade school.... they're brighter than ever... able to make images way bigger than your t-v in crystal clear high definition.

Pair it with some good surround sound speakers... or a soundbar like this one from vizio... and you'll forget you didn't pay fifteen bucks to get in.

Sound ?lanie berliet - general manager, the spruce :46-:51 "beyond the technical components you want to think about 3 things, seating, food options and bug repellent."

If you don't have access to the outdoors - 4k tv's like this one from vizio can provide a realistic theatre experience too!

Satisfy the sweet tooth and stock up on candy... popcorn tubs... even a soda maker and pellet ice machine for that fresh fountain drink taste... and the cinema experience is complete.

Sound chris pollone - nbc news 1:10-1:23 "the nation's largest movie theater chain, amc... had planned to open some theaters this month... but with coronavirus cases on the rise in many states... the company says it will likely be another month before you can visit one of their theaters."

Sound ?lanie berliet - general manager, the spruce 1:24-1:30 seeing a movie will definitely feel like a normal activity in a time that is definitely abnormal which will bring a sense of relief to your family and




