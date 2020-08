Tornado twists across field near Perote, Veracruz, Mexico Video Credit: Zenger News - Duration: 00:51s - Published 3 weeks ago Tornado twists across field near Perote, Veracruz, Mexico This is the moment a huge tornado twists across a field near a Mexican city. The incident was filmed near the city of Perote in the eastern Mexican state of Veracruz and was shared on social media by the Civil Protection Centre for Studies and Weather Forecasts of Veracruz State. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this