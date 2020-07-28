Global  
 

2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News
2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods

2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News

Black actors have a stronger presence in the Primetime Emmy Awards than they ever have, earning a record-high percentage of acting nods in Tuesday's nominations.

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

journalmd

Muriel RT @harpersbazaarus: A Record Number of Black Actors Landed Emmy Nominations https://t.co/w30WDiTED1 2 minutes ago

luvablecynic

confizzle RT @Variety: #EmmyNoms: Record number of Black actors score nominations https://t.co/ZoZbYnkjwM https://t.co/G0XxYwxDw3 9 minutes ago

rumijulie

Julie 🇨🇦 🇺🇸 RT @THRtv: 2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News https://t.co/TA93tZSPWH https://t.co/g… 18 minutes ago

THRtv

THR TV News 2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News https://t.co/TA93tZSPWH https://t.co/gpafuoOp5s 21 minutes ago

Diweedad

R Martin, MAGA, Ret. Inf. Maj. Go figure with what is going on on the streets in many cities! Record Number of Black Actors Receive Emmy Award No… https://t.co/RYvS5slaZa 25 minutes ago

harpersbazaarus

Harper's Bazaar A Record Number of Black Actors Landed Emmy Nominations https://t.co/w30WDiTED1 41 minutes ago

Hot103Jamz

KPRS - Hot 103 Jamz Record number of Black actors receive Emmy nods Zendaya received her first-ever nomination while HBO’s “Watchmen” t… https://t.co/2CmVx9uZfy 48 minutes ago

APAMCommittee

APAM Committee RT @APAMCommittee: Black Actors Earn Record-High Number of Emmy Nominations which is great, but ⁦@TheEmmys⁩ and Hollywood still has work to… 54 minutes ago


2020 Emmy nominations announced [Video]

2020 Emmy nominations announced

This year's Emmy nominations have been announced. Today Leslie Jones kicked off the reading of this year's Emmy nominations.

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmy Awards Nominations: The Full List | THR News

Netflix broke the record for most nominations in a single year, scoring 160 in total, while the most-nominated series was HBO's 'Watchmen,' with 26 in all.

Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations [Video]

Hugh Jackman, More React To Emmy Nominations

(CNN) Those lucky enough to snag an Emmy nomination on Tuesday are feeling all the feels and we are here for it. Hugh Jackman, outstanding lead actor in a limited series or tv movie for "Bad Education"..

