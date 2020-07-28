2020 Emmy Nominations: Black Actors Earn Record-High Percentage of Acting Nods | THR News

Black actors have a stronger presence in the Primetime Emmy Awards than they ever have, earning a record-high percentage of acting nods in Tuesday's nominations.

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

