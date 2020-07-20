Global  
 

How to Safely Take a Road Trip Amid COVID-19
How to Safely Take a Road Trip Amid COVID-19 1.

Before you leave, research safety protocols at your intended destination.

Bring paper towels to dry your hands when using public restrooms. 3.

Sanitize surfaces in your hotel room.

Be sure to always wear your mask in public settings and wash your hands regularly.

To limit the number of stops along the way, bring snacks, beverages and sanitizer.

Plan out your trip beforehand to minimize uncertainties.

Do not travel to states that are experiencing rising cases of COVID-19.

Avoid using cash and pay with credit or debit cards instead.

