Lisa Jordan RT @cucumbermarg: “I don’t have any of the symptoms that are listed as part of Covid-19, but apparently I have the Wuhan virus.” This morni… 8 minutes ago

daniel conrad “I don’t have any of the symptoms that are listed as part of Covid-19, but apparently I have the Wuhan virus.” This… https://t.co/25Gmxswvel 36 minutes ago

Shewchuk "Apparently I have the Wuhan virus." - Louie from Texas https://t.co/3PIeapEdpW 38 minutes ago

Kelsey Walsh Texas is on the verge of passing New York in coronavirus cases. Currently, there are over 413,000 cases in the hot… https://t.co/pe35UgBDbj 2 hours ago

Pastor Brown @Hammer4USA @ChuckDa13084103 @NickAdamsinUSA @jihadwatchRS When was the last time a hospital ran out of beds trying… https://t.co/MPN0djAmKD 2 days ago

Alex Kovnat @realDonaldTrump @Yankees Mr. President, I fully understand. We have to preserve jobs as much as we can, within the… https://t.co/c2HmBhZ5cG 3 days ago

DDog Williams 2691, Ph.D @BetsyRo66042354 @GuyWilsonMende1 In the areas I go to, in cities across Texas, very few have masks. Those that do,… https://t.co/JvIC0QhFx3 5 days ago