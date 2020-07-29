The Garrulous Anti-Masker Rep. Gohmert Tests Positive For COVID-19

CNN reports Texas Republican Rep.

Louie Gohmert has tested positive for the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

Throughout the pandemic, Gohmert has frequently and pointedly refused to wear a mask while at the Capitol.

While on the House floor during votes, he has spent considerable time speaking to aides and lawmakers — without a mask or social distancing.

Gohmert says that having the virus doesn't change his views on wearing masks.

However, now that he has COVID-19 he 'will be religiously wearing a mask.'

I will not be around anybody for the next 10 days without making sure that I have a mask.

Because that's the real danger.

Rep.

Louie Gohmert (R-Tx)